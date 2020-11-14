Police Issue Alert For Man Who Went Missing More Than A Week Ago In Area

A 65-year-old man has gone missing in Northern Westchester and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Wayne R. Rogers of Croton-on-Hudson was last seen in the Yorktown area on Friday, Nov. 6.

He is known to operate a gray 2012 Toyota Camry with NY registration FRN6028.

He is 5-foot-7, and weighs about 230 pounds, police said. Clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Wayne Rogers is asked to please contact the New York State Police at 914-769-2600.

