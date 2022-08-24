Contact Us
Police Investigating Drowning Deaths Of Man, Woman In Their 20s In Adirondacks

Michael Mashburn
Kaydee Lyons, age 24, of Albany, died in an apparent drowning Friday, Aug. 19, in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope.
Kaydee Lyons, age 24, of Albany, died in an apparent drowning Friday, Aug. 19, in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope. Photo Credit: Kate Steere on Facebook/Google Maps street view

Authorities are investigating the drowning deaths of a young man and woman from the Capital District who were found in the southern Adirondacks.

The bodies of 24-year-old Kaydee Lyons, of Albany, and 28-year-old Matthew Banks, of Scotia, were found Friday, Aug. 19, in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope, State police said.

The deaths are still under investigation, but the drownings appear to be accidental, police said.

Lyons’ mother, Jennifer, confirmed her daughter’s death in a post on Facebook.

She asked that instead of flowers, people donate to the Lesley University Threshold Program.

“It was Kaydee's dream to attend college,” Lyons wrote. “She was fulfilling that dream and completed a year of that program. We want to continue fulfilling other people's dreams in her remembrance.”

