Police ID Man Being Sought In Rush-Hour NYC Subway Shootings

Police have released photos of Frank R. James, who has been identified as a person of interest in the shooting that happened during the height of the morning rush hour in New York City on Tuesday, April 12.

"This is Frank James," the NYPD said in a tweet posted early Tuesday evening. "He is a person of interest in the shooting that took place on the N train in Brooklyn Tuesday morning. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 800-577-TIPS."

James, age 62, of Philadelphia, is described as being around 5-foot-5 and heavy set who was wearing a green vest and a gray sweatshirt at the time of the attack just before 8:30 a.m.

Ten people were shot on the platform of the subway station and 18 were injured. Five are in critical, but stable condition, and none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, said the NYPD.

A U-Haul van with Arizona license plates AL31408 found in Brooklyn late in the afternoon may be linked to James, law enforcement officials said.

A bag filled with smoke bombs, a hatchet, gasoline, a hobby fuse, and a key to U-Haul van was recovered by police in the subway. The U-Haul was reportedly rented in Philadelphia.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

