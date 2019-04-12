Contact Us
Police: Footprints In Snow Lead To Arrest Of Man Who Tried To Break Into Patrol Car In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
Ahmad Lakes
Ahmad Lakes Photo Credit: Rockland County Sheriff's Office

Footprints in the snow led to the arrest of a man for allegedly attempting to break into a Rockland County sheriff's deputy's vehicle.

Ahmad Lakes, 21, address unknown, was arrested during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 4, following a foot pursuit by Rockland County deputies, said Lt. John Murphy.

The incident began around 4:15 a.m. when an off-duty Rockland County Sheriff’s detective was awoken by his barking dog at his residence in Nanuet.

The detective looked out his window and saw a man, later identified as Lakes, attempting to break into his unmarked department vehicle, Murphy said.

After the detective confronted Lakes, he fled from the vicinity.

The Rockland County Sheriff’s Office and the Clarkstown Police Department were notified. Sheriff’s patrol officers followed footprints through the snow, spotted Lakes and a foot pursuit ensued.

Lakes was apprehended and placed under arrest.

He was charged with obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and attempted petit larceny.

He was processed at Rockland County Sheriff’s Patrol headquarters and will be arraigned at Clarkstown Justice Court.

