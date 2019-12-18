Police, District Attorney Asking Public For Help Locating Man Wanted For Murder

New York State Police along with the Orange County District Attorney's Office are asking the public for help locating a man wanted for murder.

Jamaad Murphy, 26, of Wallkill, who is charged with murder in the alleged shooting death of a man outside a town of Wallkill nightclub in November, was indicted by an Orange County grand jury, said the District Attorney's Office.

Murphy allegedly fatally shot the man on Nov. 3, outside of the Made In Puerto Rico Latin Cuisine and Sports Bar, in Wallkill.

Police are asking the public for help locating a man charged with allegedly killing another man. New York State Police

Officials have not been able to locate Murphy and are asking the public for help.

In addition, New York State Crime Stoppers has offered a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that directly leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who committed the crime.

Anyone with information can call the Crime Stoppers Hot Line at 1-866-313-TIPS.

Those with information on Murphy’s whereabouts, or information about the crime, may also contact the New York State Police at (845) 344-5300.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.