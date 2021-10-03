Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

Police Called To Laundrie Home Day Before Gabby Petito Reported Missing

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Brian Laundrie in a photo posted early in 2021 by girlfriend Gabby Petito on Instagram. Photo Credit: Instagram/gabspetito
Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito during their van trip in a photo posted on Laundrie's Instagram account in late July, 2021. Photo Credit: Instagram/@bizarre_design_

Police were called to the Florida home of Brian Laundrie twice on the day before his 22-year-old girlfriend and fellow Long Island native Gabby Petito was reported missing, according to records released to multiple news outlets after Freedom of Information Act requests were filed.

On Friday, Sept. 10, officers in the City of North Port in Sarasota County responded to a “public service call" at around 4 p.m. before returning against around 6:30 p.m. that day, according to the Independent. Both calls were later classified as “problem settled.”

North Port Police had been called by Gabby Petito’s father, Joe, of Blue Point in Suffolk County, expressing concern for his daughter's whereabouts after Laundrie returned home nine days from a van trip without Petito, according to a Fox News report.

The specific details of the calls were redacted by the police.

The calls marked the first time police were called to the Laundrie since the family moved there from Long Island about three years ago.

Petito’s body was discovered Sunday, Sept. 19 near a camp ground at the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. An autopsy revealed the manner of death was homicide. The specific cause of death has not yet been released.

In another development in the case, new expanded body-cam footage of police response to a domestic violence incident between Laundrie and Petito on Thursday, Aug. 12 was released by police in Moab, Utah on Thursday, Sept. 30.

It reveals that Petito told officers that Laundrie hit her.

A shorter video released earlier this month was only from one officer involved in responding to a 911 call from a concerned witness.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.