Police Beef Up Patrols At Transportation Venues After NYC Rush-Hour Subway Attack

Law enforcement agencies in the Northeast are ramping up security at transportation hubs as police search for a wanted man who injured more than a dozen people in a shooting at a New York City subway station on Tuesday, April 12.

A shooter reportedly sporting a gas mask and construction vest opened fire before fleeing the scene in Brooklyn at Sunset Park in the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue, striking at least 10 people.

In response, police agencies in the region announced that they were closely monitoring the situation while beefing up patrols in certain areas.

In Connecticut, state police troopers were dispatched to some of the larger Metro-North stations, including Stamford and New Haven while they assist with the investigation.

Officials said that there has been no threat identified in Connecticut, and state police resources have been sent to patrol several areas while continuing to monitor and “proactively protect (their) citizens.”

The Department of Homeland Security was also monitoring the situation.

“Connecticut State Police is monitoring (the) situation in Brooklyn,” officials said. “We're working with state, local, federal agencies. CSP is assigned to New York City federal task forces.”

In Massachusetts, state police also announced they were taking extra steps to ensure the security of riders on public transportation.

“We continue to monitor intelligence related to the subway shooting in NYC in coordination with our federal and local law enforcement partners,” state police officials announced. “At this time there is no known threat or nexus to Massachusetts. As more information is developed we will provide updates as appropriate.”

On Long Island, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder announced that as a precaution, the department would be increasing patrols "around all critical infrastructure with an emphasis on mass transit."

"(Ryder) has been in conversations with the NYPD and has briefed (Blakeman," officials said. "Although there are no known threats to Nassau County, residents have been asked to report anything suspicious to 911 immediately."

Additionally, the New York City Unified Victim Identification System (UVIS) has been activated in response to the NYPD activity located near 36th Street and 4th Avenue in Brooklyn as the search for the shooter continues.

The NYPD said that the suspect, a Black man who is approximately 5-foot-5 with a heavy build, is still at large.

Police say the suspect dawned a gas mask and opened a gas canister inside the subway car as it pulled into the station. He then opened fire, striking people in the car and on the platform.

Other cities across the country have also ramped up security, including major cities such as Philadelphia, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington DC, and Boston.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

