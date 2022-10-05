'Please Continue Those Efforts': Rockland County Officials Give Update On Water Restrictions

Officials in a Hudson Valley county have given an update on water usage in the weeks since mandatory restrictions were changed to voluntary.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day announced that a Modified Stage II Water Emergency was in effect on Thursday, Aug. 18, due to the dry conditions at the time, causing unprecedented flow levels in the Ramapo River, which limited the use of Veolia’s Ramapo Valley Well Field.

The restrictions, which mainly impacted outdoor water usage, were made voluntary on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

In an update on Tuesday, Oct. 4, county officials said water usage across the county remained 15 percent below average since the restrictions became voluntary.

“When the people of Rockland are presented with a crisis, they always step forward to do the right thing,” Day said. “I thank our residents for doing their part and ask you all to please continue those efforts for a little longer.”

Day said as of Saturday, Oct. 1, the county is no longer hitting any drought triggers, but the department of health asks that families continue to conserve water and allow storage in Potake Pond to recover.

