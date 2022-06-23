Contact Us
'Please Call The Police': Area Woman Held Hostage Uses Grubhub To Get Help

Michael Mashburn
A Bronx woman being held hostage and sexually assaulted was finally rescued after using Grubhub to call for help Sunday, June 19.
A Bronx woman being held hostage and sexually assaulted was finally rescued after using Grubhub to call for help Sunday, June 19. Photo Credit: Facebook/The Chipper Truck Cafe/Google Maps street view

A New York woman being held hostage and sexually assaulted was finally rescued after using a food delivery app to call for help.

Westchester County restaurant The Chipper Truck Cafe, located in Yonkers, said it received the desperate plea for help Sunday, June 19, via a customer order on Grubhub.

Written in the app’s “additional instructions” box was the message: “please call the police his going to call me when u delivered come with the cones please don’t make it obvious.”

In a Facebook post, the restaurant’s owner said staff immediately called 911 and reported the message to police.

The 24-year-old victim had been held hostage and raped in her Bronx home by a 32-year-old man she had met online months earlier, according to ABC 7.

Police arrested the suspect, identified as Kemoy Royal, after he opened the door for what he thought was the restaurant order, the outlet reports.

He’s now facing multiple charges, including rape, unlawful imprisonment, strangulation, criminal sex act, and sexual abuse.

“I’ve often heard of this happening but never thought it would happen to us,” The Chipper Truck Cafe wrote on Facebook. “Thankfully we were open and able to help her.”

As a reward for helping the woman, Grubhub announced they were giving the cafe $5,000 and praised them for their “simple but extraordinary” act. 

