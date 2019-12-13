Pleasantville Plans Village-Wide Vigil Following Triple Murder-Suicide

A village-wide vigil has been planned for members of the Liu family in Pleasantville, who died in a murder-suicide last week.

Authorities announced on Friday, Dec. 6 that 46-year-old Tom Liu killed his wife, Dorothy Liu, 42, and their two children, a boy in the second grade named Tenyson, 7, and a girl in pre-K named Adeline, 4, with a knife and then took his own life with the knife.

With the village coping with the tragedy, the Pleasantville Clergy Association announced community services that will be held at houses of worship throughout the village between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15.

“The Houses of Worship in Pleasantville have been asked to open our doors to people who want to come together for an hour of quiet prayer in memory of the Liu family, and in support of those in our village feeling the pain of their tragic loss,” they announced. “This mutual vigil, by request of local officials, honors the extended family's wishes not to have a large gathering, which would be overwhelming for them.”

Local churches will toll their bells at 7 p.m. Those who do not visit a house of worship on Sunday are being encouraged to place a lit candle in their window.

Vigils will be held at:

Emanuel Lutheran on Manorville Road;

Holy Innocents on Bedford Road;

Pleasantville Community Synagogue on Bedford Road;

St. John’s Episcopal Church on Sunnyside Avenue;

Pleasantville Presbyterian on Bedford Road.

