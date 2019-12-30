Contact Us
Pilot Killed After Plane Bound For Westchester Airport Crashes

Kathy Reakes
The pilot of a small plane headed for Westchester County Airport was killed when the plane crashed into a home. Photo Credit: Mark Brady/PGFD/Twitter
A small plane headed for Westchester County Airport crashed into a Maryland home, killing one. Photo Credit: Mark Brady/PGFD/Twitter

One man was killed when a small plane headed for Westchester County Airport crashed into a home in Maryland, said the Maryland State Police.

The plane, described by the Federal Aviation Authority as a Grumman American AA-5A, crashed about 3:10 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29, in College Park located in Prince George's County.

According to a preliminary investigation, the plane had departed the College Park Airport just minutes prior to crashing.

The plane crashed into a carport of a single-family home, then struck a vehicle with both the plane and the vehicle catching on fire, state police said.

The pilot, whose identity will be released on Monday, Dec. 30, is the one confirmed fatality, state police said.

No one was occupied in the home at the time of the crash, but at least 18 homes lost power in the area as a result of the crash.

The FAA said in a statement that the plane was headed for Westchester County.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

