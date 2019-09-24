Contact Us
Piermont Man Breaks Into Apartment, Walks Around Naked, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Piermont Police Department
Piermont Police Department Photo Credit: Piermont Police on Facebook

A Piermont man has been indicted on one count of burglary after allegedly breaking into an area apartment while naked.

Brian Bates, 48, was indicted on Monday, Sept. 23, for crime, said acting Rockland County District Attorney Kevin P. Gilleece.

According to the District Attorney's Office,  Bates allegedly unlawfully entered a Piermont home by removing a screen to a window in the back of an apartment and was seen walking in the residence while he was naked.

During the incident, police found Bates hiding in the closet int he bedroom belonging to the children of the home, the DA's Office said.

“Because of the great work of the Piermont Police Department and one brave citizen, this defendant was quickly apprehended and will be vigorously prosecuted," said Gilleece.

Bates was remanded to the Rockland County Jail.

He faces a maximum of 15 years in state prison if convicted.

