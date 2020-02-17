Photos Released Of Chick-fil-a Armed Robbery Suspects In Mercedes With NY Plates

Do you know them or the Mercedes-Benz shown above with its New York plate number?

Two suspects who brazenly robbed a busy Fairfield County Chick-a-fila at gunpoint during the morning rush on Valentine's Day are on the loose and authorities are asking the public's help in finding them.

The robbery took place around 7 a.m., Friday, Feb. 14, at the Chick-fil-a located at 467 Connecticut Ave., in Norwalk, said Norwalk Police Lt. Jared Zwickler.

The two suspects are shown in the first two images above.

The plate on the vehicle is NY JCF6744 (third and fourth images above.)

Anyone who recognizes the individuals or the vehicle is asked to contact Norwalk Police Department Detective Courtney Downer at 203-854-3182 or cdowner@norwalkct.org.

