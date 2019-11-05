Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Hiker Suffers Head Trauma After Falling Off Cliff At High Tor State Park
News

Photo Of Dog On Back Of Trailer On I-84 Leads To Social Media Outcry

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A photo of a dog being transported in a cage on a flatbed trailer in busy traffic has sparked outrage.
A photo of a dog being transported in a cage on a flatbed trailer in busy traffic has sparked outrage. Photo Credit: Peter Carson/Facebook

A simple picture of a dog in a crate on the back of a trailer has sent area dog lover in a tailspin on social media.

The outrage began on Friday, Nov. 1, when a driver happened to see the large dog in some kind of pen in the back of a trailer on busy I-84 eastbound near the Newburgh/Beacon bridge and snapped the photo.

He then posted it to Facebook and dog lovers across the region were up in arms in seconds.

The dog doesn't look like he's in distress, but people sure are. With cries of "he should be locked up," and "did you get his license plate?" to "Call the police!" filled the man's Facebook page.

What do you think? Leave a comment and share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.