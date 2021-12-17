Pet Store Sued By NY AG For Selling Sick Puppies From Mills To Customers

New York Attorney General Letitia James is pulling no punches in going after a Long Island pet shop that allegedly unlawfully and deceptively sold sick puppies to customers.

James announced that she has filed a lawsuit against pet store Shake A Paw for unlawfully selling multiple sick or injured dogs at its Long Island locations in Hicksville and Lynbrook, both in Nassau County.

According to investigators, Shake A Paw:

Falsely advertised sick pets as healthy;

Fabricated health certificates;

Failed to disclose the animals’ legitimate medical conditions;

Misrepresented puppies’ breeds;

Refused to reimburse consumers for veterinarian bills when they lodged complaints with the company.

in addition to the lawsuit, James also filed for a temporary restraining order against Shake A Paw to protect the puppies currently in their care on Long Island.

“Shake A Paw’s actions of deceiving consumers into purchasing sick or injured dogs is unconscionable and illegal,” James said. “My office’s thorough investigation uncovered a series of violations by Shake A Paw that defrauded consumers and found sick puppies that came from dangerous puppy mills.”

The investigation into Shake A Paw was launched after James’ office received multiple complaints from customers regarding the puppies they got from the store.

According to James, a review of hundreds of veterinary records and complaints found that Shake A Paw sold some puppies with serious illnesses, including some that died within days of being brought home.

Several puppies were also suffering from serious illness and congenital defects, displaying visible signs of illness at the time of sale, despite receiving health certifications signed off by Shake A Paw’s contracted veterinarians, oftentimes days before the sale.

Of the 408 records reviewed of puppies sold at Shake A Paw locations, more than half were infected with parasites; 52 percent presented coughing, sneezing, an upper respiratory infection, or breathing problems, and nearly 10 percent were diagnosed with pneumonia.

In addition, the Attorney General’s Office reviewed 113 Shake A Paw records, out of which 67 — nearly 60 percent of the health certificates — were issued between zero and 19 days prior to sale.

“I’m so grateful that Attorney General James is taking action to hold Shake A Paw accountable for what all of the puppies and families have had to go through,” Erin Laxton, who purchased a dog at the Lynbrook Shake A Paw that passed away within weeks of purchase, said. “I just hope that in the future other families don’t have to suffer the same grief that we did. I’m proud that I could be involved in this because it feels like I’m getting justice for my dog Merlin.”

According to officials, the illnesses and defects were consistent with animals purchased from puppy mills, thousands of which were shipped to both Shake A Paw locations.

James noted that the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) notified her office that the US Department of Justice indicted a puppy mill breeder that supplied puppies to Shake A Paw.

“When New Yorkers purchased puppies from Shake A Paw, they did not expect to bring home dogs in such heartbreaking and horrifying condition,” James said.

Today, we are holding Shake A Paw accountable for their unlawful and inhumane actions by filing a lawsuit to permanently ban the company from selling puppies any longer, as well as to recoup what consumers paid. Animal mistreatment is despicable and will not be tolerated.”

Investigators also said that they also obtained sworn testimony from a veterinarian that had a prior relationship with Shake A Paw, but ended this relationship due to their concern over the number of sick animals that were being sold by Shake A Paw, as well as other ethical concerns.

“We can and should no longer turn a blind eye to the stories of people buying sick puppies from Shake A Paw and other pet stores. Not only are families left brokenhearted, but they are also left with massive veterinary bills,” US Rep. Tom Suozzi said. “Pet stores that buy, transport, and sell animals from puppy mills must be held accountable and the attorney general’s efforts will do just that.”

Oftentimes, it is alleged that Shake A Paw turned a blind eye to consumers looking for reimbursement for their puppy, and saddled the puppies’ new owner with massive veterinary bills.

State Sen. Jim Gaughran added that “Adopting a ‘furever’ friend shouldn't be a process filled with lies, falsified records, or expensive veterinary bills,” adding, “Shake A Paw deceived countless families looking to bring home a puppy, prioritizing profits over the puppies' well-being.”

“It is reprehensible that Shake A Paw would exploit the trust of consumers to make a profit while risking the health and safety of puppies,” state Sen. Kevin Thomas added. “Not only were consumers lied to about the origins of their pets, but also the health and wellness of the beloved animals they were bringing into their homes.”

