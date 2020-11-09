Person Struck, Killed By Train In Hudson Valley

A person was killed after being struck by a Metro-North train overnight.

The incident happened in Westchester County shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, just south of the Port Chester station, near the Kohl's Shopping Center.

After trains were initially held at the scene, New Haven Line customers experienced delays of 45 to 50 minutes, according to Metro-North.

The incident is under investigation by the MTA and the name of the person has not been released.

