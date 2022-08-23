Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Police ID 62-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Crash Involving Rockland Residents
News

Person Stabbed In Lobby Of Resorts World Catskills Casino

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A person was stabbed in the lobby of the Resort World Catskills casino.
A person was stabbed in the lobby of the Resort World Catskills casino. Photo Credit: Resort World Catskills

A person was stabbed in the lobby of the Resorts World Catskills Casino.

The incident took place in Sullivan County around 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, at the casino located in the town of Thompson.

The suspect then fled the area and the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.