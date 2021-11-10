Contact Us
Person On Tracks Hit By Train In Hudson Valley, Officials Say

Kathy Reakes
A person was hit by a train at the Breakneck Ridge Train Station.
A person was hit by a train at the Breakneck Ridge Train Station. Photo Credit: MTA

An MTA train hit a person on the tracks, causing a serious leg wound.

According to the MTA, the incident took place around 11:35 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 9, when the southbound Croton-Hammond-bound train struck the person at the Breakneck Ridge station in Fishkill in Dutchess County.

The person struck was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center with a reported leg injury. 

Hudson Line service was initially suspended between Cold Spring and Beacon. 

Service was delayed for a short time but resumed to full service by 2:11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

