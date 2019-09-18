Perdue Recalls Ready-to-Eat Chicken Products

Perdue announced that it is recalling 495 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that the Georgia-based company is recalling the product, which contains wheat, which is undeclared on the product label.

FSIS said that the products are labeled as gluten-free chicken breast tenders but contain chicken nugget products. The items were produced on Friday, Aug. 30.

The product subject to recall are: 22-oz. resealable plastic bags containing “Simply Smart Organics CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS GLUTEN FREE” with “Best By: 08 29 20,” UPC Bar Code: 0-72745-80489-2, and timestamps of 00:30 to 01:00.

The recall has been labeled “Class II,” which mean it is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

According to FSIS, the problem was discovered when the company received two consumer complaints regarding the mislabeled product. There have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions from consumers who ate the products.

