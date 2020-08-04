Part-Time Cop Leaves Force After Facebook Post About Bombing Kiryas Joel

A part-time police officer for the Town of Tuxedo Police Department is no longer with the department after allegedly making a racist comment on Facebook regarding bombing Kiryas Joel.

According to a post from Kiryas Joel school Superintendent Joel Petlinl, the former officer posted a statement, saying "drop a daisy cutter right in KJ," to his personal Facebook account.

A daisy cutter is a large bomb used by the military. It was not clear what he meant by the post, but many felt it was hate speech.

“If you don’t think that hateful rhetoric by elected officials impacts opinions, see this post from a Tuxedo NY Police Officer & Monroe resident, who thinks that a bomb should be dropped on @KiryasJoel Village," Petlinl said.

Shortly after the post appeared, Town of Tuxedo Police Chief Arthur Abbott said the former officer, whom he did not name, had "separated" from the department. He did not say if he was fired or had quit.

On Facebook, the chief wrote to residents: "It has come to our attention that a part-time police officer with the Town of Tuxedo Police Department has made a public comment on their personal social media account that does not conform to the Department Rules and Regulations," Abbott said. "The officer has separated from the Town of Tuxedo Police Department."

The former officer, who has worked for the department since 2018, reportedly only worked several shifts so far this year.

Chief Abbott said the department has always worked to "operate with the highest level of ethics, morality, and integrity. Our officers are committed to ensuring that the public we serve will always be confident in the professionalism and honor of this law enforcement agency and all we serve."

