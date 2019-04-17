Parole Hearing Set For Mastermind Of Fatal Nanuet Brinks Robbery

As word spreads that Judith Clark, the getaway driver in the infamous Brinks robbery in 1981 has been granted parole, law enforcement officials are expressing their outrage.

The decision follows Clark's parole hearing earlier this month after serving 36 years at Bedford Correctional Facility for her role in the robbery that left two Nyack police officers and a Brinks guard dead.

Clark, now 70, was denied parole last year after having her sentence commuted by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"Today’s ruling by the parole board is a cruel and unjust slap in the face to the families of Sergeant Edward O'Grady, Officer Waverly "Chipper" Brown and Brinks guard Peter Paige," said Rockland County Executive Ed Day, a former NYPD officer. "This perversion of justice is a sad continuation of the deadly assault on police officers happening across our nation and signals to the criminal element that it is open season on cops.

"The parole board and the elected officials responsible for allowing this domestic terrorist to walk free should be ashamed."

During the crime, the robbers shot Brink's guard Peter Paige dead while stealing $1.6 million in cash from the armored car at the Nanuet Mall in Nanuet. The fleeing suspects were eventually trapped at a roadblock in Nyack, where the second gunfight occurred and the two officers -- Sgt. Edward O’Grady and Officer Waverly “Chipper” Brown -- were killed at a roadblock in Nyack. Brown was the first African-American member of the Nyack Police Department.

Seriously wounded in the Nanuet attack was Brink's guard Joseph Trombino. He survived, only to be killed in 2001 in the 9/11 attacks.

Acting Rockland County District Attorney Kevin Gilleece said, "We are extremely disappointed with the decision of the parole board. Judith Clark is a cold-blooded cop killer who chose to participate in a bank robbery, anarchy, and murder that left three men dead. Because of her complete disregard for human life and the sheer brutality of the crime, parole should never have been granted for this convicted murderer."

Clark was a radical political activist in the 1960s and ‘70s. A member of the Weather Underground Organization, she took part in many political agitation and criminal activities.

Members of a large coalition of supporters who have garnered letters and statements in favor of her release worked hard for her to receive parole, including one of the victims.

Norma Hill, a victim of the Brinks robbery who testified against Ms. Clark at trial, submitted her third letter in support of release, wrote that Ms. Clark over many years of their relationship, has “constantly expressed her remorse to me,” and “tried to make peace without ever forgetting her participation” in the Brinks robbery.

There was no word from the Parole Commission on when Clark might be released.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.