Papaya-Linked Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 24 In NY

A salmonella outbreak linked to fresh papayas has sickened 62 people in eight states.

The fruits in question were sold in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania. So far, 24 people have been sickened in New York, 14 in Connecticut and 12 in New Jersey.

Twenty-three people have been hospitalized. No deaths attributed to Salmonella have been reported.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from Jan. 14, 2019 to June 8, 2019. Most illnesses have occurred since April 2019.

Consumers in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island who have whole, fresh papayas imported from Mexico in their homes should not eat them, the CDC said. Consumers should throw the papayas away, even if some of them were eaten and no one has gotten sick, the CDC added.

In addition, the CDC says:

Do not eat fruit salads or other mixes that include papayas from Mexico.

If you aren’t sure the papaya you bought is from Mexico, you can ask the place of purchase. When in doubt, don’t eat the papaya. Throw it out.

Wash and sanitize places where papayas were stored: countertops and refrigerator drawers or shelves. Follow these five steps to clean your refrigerator.

