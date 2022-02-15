Pace University Student Dies After Medical Episode On Northern Westchester Campus

Pace University in Northern Westchester is mourning the death of a popular student.

Jordan Robinson, age 20, of Danbury, Connecticut, died following a medical episode on campus Sunday, Feb. 13 in Pleasantville, said Pace University officials.

According to the college, Robinson was a sophomore on the Pleasantville campus.

The college said the Mount Pleasant Police Department, which is in charge of investigating such matters, has classified his death as a medical emergency, awaiting the medical examiner's findings.

Robinson was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and involved with many student organizations, including the Black Student Union and Students of Caribbean Awareness, the college said.

He was also a former member of the Setters' college football team and an aspiring entrepreneur, who owned his own design business.

"Jordan’s death is devastating and he will be deeply missed," college officials said. "Please join us in extending all our most heartfelt sympathies and condolences to Jordan’s family and friends during this extraordinarily difficult time."

A vigil to honor Robinson will be held by the Pleasantville Student Government Association and the brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16 at the Gottesman Room, Kessel Student Center, Pleasantville Campus.

