Owner of Rescue Shelter In Region Admits To Stealing Cash Meant For Dogs

The owner of a not-for-profit dog rescue shelter in Northern Westchester admitted to stealing thousands of dollars earmarked for animals over the course of a year, authorities announced.

Yorktown resident Lisa Marie Birdsall, age 56, the owner of Birdsall’s Recycled Paws Rescue on Main Street in Mohegan Lake in Cortlandt pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $18,000 from the not-for-profit organization.

Specifically, Birdsall pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and a misdemeanor count of petit larceny. As part of her plea agreement, Birdsall also agreed to pay full restitution for the money stolen to be provided to another organization that cares for animals.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that between Jan. 5, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2020, Birdsall stole $17,956 from money that was donated to Recycled Paws Rescue for the care of animals and used the money for her own personal purposes.

Birdsall was arrested by the SPCA of Westchester’s Humane Law Enforcement Unit on July 13, 2021, following a joint investigation with the Westchester County District Attorney Office's Economic Crimes Bureau.

Birdsall remains released. She is scheduled to be sentenced on March 22, 2023.

