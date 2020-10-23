Orange County Man Admits To Stabbing Woman, Burning Down Her Home During Second Attack

An area man who had assaulted a woman and returned two days later and stabbed the woman and burned down her family's home has pleaded guilty.

Orange County resident Anthony Mahabir, 38, of the City of Newburgh, pleaded guilty in Orange County Court on Wednesday, Oct. 21, assault, arson, and criminal contempt, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

The plea was in connection with the stabbing of the woman on March 26 after being arrested two days earlier for assaulting the same woman, the DA's Office said.

Mahabir later returned and stabbed the woman and intentionally burned the multiple-family home where the victim lived on DuBois Street, in the City of Newburgh.

Mahabir had been released without any bail being set after he was arraigned in the City of Newburgh Court on March 24, due to then-recently enacted bail reform laws, the DA's Office said.

The Court did issue an order of protection, which commanded Mahabir to stay away from the victim.

"Although there have been some amendments to the “bail reform” laws since this incident occurred, even under current law bail still cannot be set on a defendant charged with assault in the third degree under these circumstances," said Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

At the time that Mahabir pleaded guilty, he admitted that on March 26, he went to the victim’s apartment building in violation of the order of protection.

Mahabir admitted spreading lighter fluid and using matches to ignite a fire on the staircase landing between the second and third floors of the victim’s building which he knew to be occupied.

He also admitted he then proceeded to the victim’s third-floor apartment where he stabbed her multiple times in the abdomen and arm.

The victim, who suffered serious physical injuries and could not walk, was carried by other residents to the fire escape where she was rescued by emergency personnel.

The District Attorney’s office will recommend that Mahabir be sentenced to a total of 18 years in prison when he is sentenced on January 6, 2021.

Judge Prisco stated that he would sentence Mahabir to 15 years in state prison.

