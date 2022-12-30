Orange County 5-Year-Old Saved By First Responders After Leg Gets Stuck In Tree

Sometimes little boys will be just that, little boys.

That's was the story for one busy Hudson Valley mom when one of her two boys, ages 5 and 7, got his leg stuck in a tree and she had to call the police to help her get him free.

This all happened in Orange County at the home of Nicole Marie Manzare in Warwick on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

"I was cutting up cardboard and the boys, Will and Josh, were in the sideyard playing when I heard screaming, Manzare said.

Of course, the mom went running and found her youngest son Will with his leg stuck in a tree.

"I tried everything to get his leg free but nothing would work and he (Will) was really upset and hurting," she added.

Her husband wasn't home and she was afraid to pull out the chainsaw so she called the police.

"They arrived really quickly and before I knew it my street was full of rescuers," Manzare said with a laugh.

Firefighters, EMS, and police from numerous agencies including Pine Island Fire Department, Warwick Police Department, and Warwick EMS came running to the rescue.

Within minutes first responders pulled out the chainsaw, held Will's leg tight so it would not get cut, and sawed the branch off the tree, freeing the little boy.

"They were all truly great and I'm just so thankful for the huge turnout," she said. "One said they don't mess around when it comes to kids, and they don't."

After being freed, Will was carried to the EMS truck where they checked him out and he was fine.

"In minutes he was running around jumping on the firetruck and checking out all the rescue vehicles with his brother," Manzare said.

Will did go to the hospital for X-rays just to make sure that his leg was not injured at all.

"If it was me I would have been hobbling around and crying," Manzare said laughing. "But Will and Josh thought the whole thing was a blast."

Manzare wanted to make sure that all knew how thankful she is to have such caring first responders: "They were the best, just amazing."

And, she's sure the incident won't stop the boys from climbing trees.

