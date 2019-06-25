O&R: Beware Of Bill Payment Scam

O&R is warning its customers of a new bill payment scam that has been targeting the public.

Scam callers have been contacting O&R customers and claiming to be associated with the company in hopes of stealing money. The scammer will typically threaten to shut off the customer’s service unless the customer sends a Green Dot or other prepaid debit cards.

O&R never has and never will accept prepaid debit cards as a form of payment. Anyone asking for O&R bill payment via prepaid debit is attempting to scam the caller.

Furthermore, O&R does not implement immediate shutoff as a result of nonpayment of bills. This process takes multiple steps and happens over a period of several days or weeks. The shutoff process is regulated by the NYS Public Service Commission and the NJ Board of Public Utilities.

If you receive a phone call from somebody claiming to be an O&R or Rockland Electric employee and threatening to shut off your power the same day, take the following steps immediately:

Hang up the phone and disengage with the caller.

Ignore any texts that the scammer may send after the call in a further attempt to get money.

Don’t hit ‘redial’ - even if the number seems legitimate, it’s simply a spoof to make the call seem real.

Check your outstanding balance with O&R by logging into ORU.com . You can also call O&R’s automated phone system at 1-877-434-4100 to review your account information.

