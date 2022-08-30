Oops! Box Of Live Reptiles Mailed To Wrong Address In Region

Some Westchester residents got quite a shock after mistakenly receiving a box of live reptiles.

Police in Port Chester said several lizards and iguanas were accidentally delivered to the wrong address.

“If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the PD,” the department wrote in a Facebook post Sunday, Aug. 28.

“Needless to say the addressee was quite startled when they opened the box,” reads the post.

Police said after catching all of the animals, they secured them until a local animal sanctuary could pick them up for safekeeping.

The department ended the post by saying, “Everyday is different here in PC!”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.