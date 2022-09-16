Online Threat Under Investigation At School District In Area

Two Hudson Valley schools will be open on Friday, Sept. 16, despite an online threat.

The threat originated in Orange County circulating among students via Apple Airdrop at Middletown High School, said Amy Creeden, superintendent of the district of Middletown.

The district has canceled a planned pep rally and increased police presence outside the building and around the campus of the high school and Twin Towers Middle School.

Creeden said the threat said: “on 9/16 the school will be shot up during the pep rally if u don’t wanna get lit up don’t show up AK-17 will be used”.

The post appears to have been shared numerous times during a lunch period making it virtually impossible to track the source, she added.

Creeden said that although both the school and the City of Middletown Police Department are investigating the threat, a decision was made to keep the school open.

"At this time we have no information to cause us to close the school," Creeden said.

In addition, there will be an additional three school resource officers at the school. No athletic are canceled, Creeden added.

"Please know, nothing is more important to us than the safety of our school community and we would not move forward with keeping the HS open tomorrow if there was a safety concern," Creeden wrote in a statement to parents.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.