One Killed, Two Injured In Hudson Valley Shooting, Police Say

A 27-year-old man was shot and killed and two others wounded during an early morning shooting in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Dutchess County in the city of Poughkeepsie around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 18 at 386 Main St.

Officers responding to a call of multiple shots fired found a Poughkeepsie resident shot multiple times, said Det. Lt. Matt Clark.

He was transported to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital where he died of his wounds, Clark said.

A short time later a second victim, a 31-year-old city resident, arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He is undergoing surgery and is expected to live, he added.

A 40-year-old city resident was found with a gunshot wound to the leg a short time later. He was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive, Clark said.

"There were multiple witnesses at the scene, none of whom were inclined to give a statement as to what they had witnessed," Clark said.

Anyone who wishes to assist the police in the investigation should call 845-451-7577.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.