Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Spring Valley Man, 23, Killed In Garden State Parkway Crash
News

One Killed, One Seriously Injured In Single-Engine Plane Crash In Hudson Valley

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Wurtsboro Airport
Wurtsboro Airport Photo Credit: Google Maps

One man was killed and another seriously injured in a single-engine plane crash in the area.

It happened on Friday, June 5 at approximately 7:10 p.m. at the Wurtsboro–Sullivan County Airport in the town of Mamakating.

The two occupants of the single-engine challenger plane were both licensed pilots, State Police said.

Eddy R. Santana, 41, of Wurtsboro was found dead at the scene, according to police.

Raymond Ellery, 42 of Poughkeepsie, was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center with multiple injuries.

The FAA and NTSB responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.