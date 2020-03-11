One Killed In Rockland House Fire

One person was killed during an early morning fire in Rockland County.

The fire took place around 6:20 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, in Nanuet, at 27 Amarillo Drive, said the Clarkstown Police Department.

When police officers arrived on the scene, they found the front part of the house engulfed in smoke and flames.

The officers were unable to gain entry to search the home due to the flames, police said.

Following the fire, an adult man was removed from the home by fire personnel and pronounced dead by medical personnel, police said.

The Nanuet Fire Department was on scene and extinguished the flames. Assisting at the scene included the Spring Valley, Pearl River, and West Nyack fire departments.

The fire is being investigated by the Clarkstown Detective Bureau.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.