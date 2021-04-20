Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

News

One Dead, Two Injured, Person Of Interest ID'd In NY Stop & Shop Shooting

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
Wanted: Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, considered armed and dangerous. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
The Stop & Shop on Cherry Valley Avenue in West Hempstead. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police have identified a person of interest in a shooting at a Long Island Stop & Shop that has left one person dead and two wounded.

Police are searching for 30-year-old Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, who may be a current or former employee of the store. 

He is described as being 6-foot-2 and is wearing a black baseball hat and a black sweatshirt, Nassau County Police said.

Wilson was last seen heading westbound on Hempstead Turnpike, possibly on a bus, they added. Police say Wilson is armed with a handgun.

The incident began around 11:19 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, at the Stop & Shop located on Cherry Valley Avenue in West Hempstead, when the man entered a manager's upstairs office and began shooting, killing a 49-year-old man and wounding two others, said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

The victims' identities have not yet been released.

A police spokesman estimated there were "a couple hundred" shoppers on the first floor at the time of the shooting.

More than 150 officers are currently searching the area for  Wilson, Ryder said.

Do not approach if you see him, police say, but please call 911 immediately. If you have any information regarding this person of interest, please call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS (8477).

This continues a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

