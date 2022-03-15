Officials Express Outrage After Westchester Man Hit Asian Woman 125 Times In Brutal Assault

Top elected officials in the Hudson Valley are condemning the actions of a man who was caught on camera brutally attacking an Asian woman in a Westchester apartment building.

Yonkers resident Tammel Esco, age 42, was charged with a hate crime after assaulting a 67-year-old Asian woman following his arrest on Friday, March 11, Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah announced.

Esco was charged on Saturday, March 12 with second-degree attempted murder and assault. Further investigation led to additional charges on Monday, March 14 in Yonkers Criminal Court that includes attempted murder as a hate crime and assault as a hate crime, both violent felonies.

It is alleged that shortly after 6 p.m. on March 11, Esco approached his victim from behind and violently punched her in the head, knocking her to the ground. He continued to punch his victim approximately 125 times, Rocah said, stomping her upper body seven times, and spitting on her.

According to the felony complaint, moments before the attack, Esco called his victim “an Asian b——.”

A link to the video can be found above and here.

“Hate crimes are beyond intolerable in our city. I applaud our Yonkers Police for swiftly apprehending this violent criminal and removing him from our streets,” Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said.

“I expect the suspect to be charged to the fullest extent of the law for his heinous actions. I continue to keep the victim and her family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Rocah said that the victim was transferred to an area hospital, where she was treated for bleeding on the brain, multiple facial fractures, bruises, and lacerations to her head and face.

“Westchester is known for tolerance and unity - not for hate and violence,” County Executive George Latimer said in a statement. “The conduct seen in the video footage released by the Yonkers Police Department is abhorrent, and we pray for the victim and her family.”

Esco is being held without bail and is scheduled to return to Yonkers Criminal Court on Friday, March 25.

“This is one of the most appalling attacks I have ever seen; to beat a helpless woman is despicable and targeting her because of her race makes it more so,” Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller said.

“(Esco) must be held to the maximum punishment allowed by law to send a clear message that hateful, violent behavior will not be tolerated in our communities.”

The case is being prosecuted by the District Attorney’s Office Bias & Hate Crimes Coordinator Catalina Blanco Buitrago.

“Our hearts are broken for the victim. The District Attorney’s Office will continue to work with the Yonkers Police Department to investigate and secure justice for her and to support her and her family through this difficult time,” Rocah said. “We also understand that many in the community may experience fear and trauma as a result of this incident.

"We will continue our work with our community and government partners throughout the County to provide support for the community, by offering training and outreach on hate and bias offenses in local schools, senior centers, and other community organizations.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.