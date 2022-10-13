Officers Shot, Killed In Connecticut Were Reportedly Lured By Fake 911 Call

Two Connecticut police officers who were gunned down and killed when responding to an apparent domestic dispute may have been lured to the home by a fake 911 call.

Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, age 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, age 34, both young fathers, were killed and 26-year-old Alec Iurato was injured, around 10:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12 in a residential neighborhood in Bristol, said the Connecticut State Police.

State police said a preliminary investigation has found that Bristol Police received a 911 call reporting a possible domestic violence incident between two siblings at 310 Redstone Hill Road, a short distance away from ESPN's headquarters.

"Preliminary information appears to point to the 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene," state police said.

Officials did not explain what led them to believe the officers had been "lured," or who fired the first shot.

They referred questions to the State Attorney's Office, which did not return calls.

Upon arrival, Bristol Police Officers were immediately encountered by Nicholas Brutcher, age 35, outside the home. Shots were immediately fired and Hamzy died at the scene, while two other officers were also shot, state police said.

DeMonte was taken to Bristol Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Iurato was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, where he underwent surgery for serious wounds, they added.

State police said Nicholas Brutcher was also shot and killed at the scene. His brother Nathan Brutcher, age 32, was shot and transported to St. Francis for treatment of his wounds.

"This is a very complex, ongoing investigation led by detectives from the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit, at the request of the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney," state police said.

Gov. Ned Lamont said: "This is a devastating reminder of the dangers that police officers face every day to protect our families and neighbors from all kinds of situations. These officers are heroes."

This remains a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

