Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Here's Next Chance For Wintry Mix As Unsettled Weather Pattern Arrives
News

NYPD Officer From Hudson Valley Recovering After Ambush Shooting In Bronx

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
NYPD Officer Paul Stroffolino, from Warwick, leaves the hospital after being shot.
NYPD Officer Paul Stroffolino, from Warwick, leaves the hospital after being shot. Photo Credit: NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea/Twitter

One of two NYPD police officers shot in an assassination attempt by a lone gunman left the hospital to applause from his fellow officers as he returned to his Hudson Valley home to recover.

Orange County resident Paul Stroffolino, 31, of Warwick, was shot during an ambush by a lone shooter while sitting in a patrol van around 8:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, NYPD officials said.

His partner rushed him to the hospital where he was treated for the none life-threatening injuries after being shot in the chin and neck.

When released on Sunday, Feb. 9, NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said he thanked Stroffolino for his heroic service.

“Despite being shot in the chin & neck last night, Police Officer Stroffolino goes home today, giving his fellow officers — & everyone we serve — an inspirational thumbs-up,” Shea said on Twitter. “We thank him for his heroic service to our city, and wish him a speedy recovery.”

Police believe the shooter, identified as Robert Williams, also walked into the 41st Precinct station house on Sunday, Feb. 9 and shot a police lieutenant before being taken into custody.

Stroffonlino will recover at his home in Warwick before returning to work, officials said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.