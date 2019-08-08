Contact Us
NYPD Officer From Hudson Valley Busted With Child Porn, DA Announces

John Telesca
John Telesca Photo Credit: Westchester County District Attorney's Office

An NYPD patrol officer from Westchester was taken into police custody after being busted with dozens of images of nude children, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., announced.

John Telesca, 37, of Port Chester, was arrested in his home by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office High Technology Crime Squad on child porn charges, the DA announced on Thursday, Aug. 8.

Telesca was arraigned in Port Chester Village Court and charged with promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child and possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, both felonies.

It is alleged that Telesca, an NYPD patrol officer in the Bronx, was found to be in possession of no less than 60 images of nude children between the ages of 8 and 13. Those images were traced back to his digital devices and were shared through email.

Following his arraignment, Telesca was released on $5,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear back in court on Sept. 12.

