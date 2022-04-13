Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
NYPD Apprehends Accused NYC Subway Shooter

Kathy Reakes
Frank James has been arrested.
The man who has been the subject of a massive manhunt for allegedly opening fire on a Brooklyn subway car that left 29 injured, 10 of them shot has been taken into custody, CNN is reporting.

Frank James, 62, was nabbed by cops after he was spotted by two NYC officers walking near St. Marks and 1st Street in the lower east side area on Wednesday afternoon, April 13, CNN said.

James was the only suspect in the shooting on the Manhattan-bound N train in Brooklyn just before 8:30 a.m., on Tuesday, April 12.

Police officials are expected to hold a press conference shortly to offer additional details. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

