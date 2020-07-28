NYC Woman Swimming Becomes Victim Of Maine's First Fatal Shark Attack

A New York City woman has been identified as the victim of the first fatal shark attack ever documented in the state of Maine.

Officials from the Maine Department of Marine Resources announced on Tuesday, July 28 that Julie Dimperio Holowach, 63, was attacked by a great white shark on Monday, July 27.

A witness saw Holowach swimming off the shore of Bailey Island in Harpswell, Maine, when the attack happened, the Maine Marine Patrol said.

A second, unidentified woman who was swimming with Holowach was not injured, according to officials.

A pair of kayakers brought the two to the shore, where Harpswell emergency responders were awaiting them, according to the Portland Press Herald. Holowach was pronounced dead at the scene.

