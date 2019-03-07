Nyack Photographer Sues Actor Liev Schreiber A Second Time

An area photographer isn't giving up on his accusations that actor Liev Schreiber, of Showtime's "Ray Donovan" fame, injured him when he allegedly slammed into while the show was filming in Nyack.

Sherwood Martinelli, 63, of Nyack, filed a civil suit against the actor on Tuesday, March 5, in Rockland County Supreme Court, claiming that the actor intentionally struck him and broke his camera

The suit, which does not contain much information, states that on June 7, 2018, Martinelli was standing on a sidewalk, when Schreiber got out of a black vehicle and charged him, hitting his right shoulder.

The photographer told Courthouse News Service that Schreiber was "screaming and yelling," and that his lens broke and the camera no longer works.

Martinelli went on to say that he did nothing to cause the attack, except that he was carrying a camera with a long lens, and adds that Schreiber had verbally attacked him a month earlier while filming another episode of "Ray Donovan."

The Showtime crime drama follows celebrity fixer Ray Donovan, played by Schreiber, as he gets his clients out of trouble.

Also included in the suit are Entertainment One and Showtime Networks, as well as Geoffrey Torrens, co-owner of OD’s Tavern, a bar, and restaurant where the TV show films on occasion.

The new civil suit is Martinelli's second attempt to get at the actor. He filed criminal charges for harassment against the popular actor last summer, but a judge later threw out the case.

The photographer also said he feels the local tend to "bow down" to anyone involved with the film or TV industry, including the police.

The suit doesn’t ask for specific monetary damages.

