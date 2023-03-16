NY Woman Wires $49K To Scammer Posing As Microsoft Employee

A New York woman was scammed out of tens of thousands of dollars over the phone.

The 85-year-old Long Island resident, of North Hills, was using her computer when she received a prompt to call a phone number, according to Nassau County Police.

A man on the other end claimed to be a Microsoft employee and instructed her to go to her bank and transfer $49,000 to another bank account, which she did.

Once the transfer was complete, the man then instructed the victim to send him a copy of her driver’s license and the bank receipt for the transfer, police said.

Nassau County Police said the incident is under investigation.

The agency has previously warned that phone scammers often target elderly victims, and offered several tips to avoid falling victim, including:

Always confirm who you are speaking to and never provide any personal information over the phone

Legitimate agencies will never ask for immediate payment or come to your home to collect cash

If you receive a call stating that a relative needs assistance, call a family member immediately to determine if the individual in question is safe, uninjured, and not in police custody

Those who have fallen victim to similar scams are encouraged to contact their local police department or the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at 1-877-FTC-HELP.

