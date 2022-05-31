Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
NY Woman Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize From Ticket Purchased In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Diane Barbera
Diane Barbera Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A Long Island woman has shared her plans after claiming a $1 million lottery prize.

Diane Barbera, of Farmingville, won the second prize from the New York Lottery's Feb. 2 Mega Millions drawing, according to an announcement from the lottery on Tuesday, May 31.

She received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $651,000 after required withholdings, NY Lottery reported.

“I can’t wait to go house hunting," she told NY Lottery after claiming her prize.

The ticket was purchased at Smokes 4 Less, which is located at 982 Main St. in the Dutchess County village of Fishkill, the lottery said. 

