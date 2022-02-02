Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Area Resident Sentenced For Stabbing Another Woman On Roadway
News

NY Woman Claims '$5,000 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Christina Merry
Christina Merry Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A New York woman is celebrating after she won a lottery prize worth millions of dollars.

Christina Merry won the "$5,000 A Week For Life" prize from the lottery's "Set For Life" scratch-off game, the Lottery announced on Friday, Jan. 28.

Merry is from Glenfield in Lewis County, which is located about 35 miles from Watertown.

NY Lottery said Merry chose to receive her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $2,820,543 after required withholdings.

"I’m going to pay some bills and then, we’ll see," Merry told NY Lottery after claiming her prize.

The lottery said the ticket was purchased at Sliders Food Mart, which is located at 6215 #4 Road in Lowville.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.