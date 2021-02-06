Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Breaking News: COVID-19: Rockland Reschedules Vaccines Due To Nor'easter
News

NY To Crack Down On Impaired Driving During Super Bowl Weekend

Kathy Reakes
Police throughout the state will be stepping up patrols to crack down on impaired driving over the Super Bowl weekend.
Police throughout the state will be stepping up patrols to crack down on impaired driving over the Super Bowl weekend. Photo Credit: NY.gov

State and local law enforcement agencies across the state will be stepping up patrols to crack down on impaired driving during the Super Bowl weekend. 

The enforcement campaign will run from Friday, February 5, through Monday, February 8. 

The safety initiative is designed to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes. 

"Super Bowl weekend is an exciting time of year, and I urge all New Yorkers to celebrate responsibly," Gov Andrew M. Cuomo said. "New York has zero-tolerance for impaired driving, and law enforcement will be on the road all weekend long to help keep New Yorkers safe. If you drink and drive, you will get caught, so avoid costly and potentially deadly consequences by planning for a safe ride home."

During the 2020 Super Bowl campaign, police issued 26,375 tickets for vehicle and traffic law violations, including 850 arrests for DWI statewide.

During the recent "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign, which was held during the busy holiday season from Wednesday, Dec. 16 through Friday, Jan. 1, law enforcement agencies throughout the state issued more than 70,000 tickets for vehicle and traffic law violations and made 2,067 arrests for DWI.

