NY Styrofoam Ban Takes Effect Jan. 1: Here's What To Know

New York State's ban on single-use Styrofoam food and beverage containers and packing peanuts will soon take effect.

According to the state Department of Environmental Conservatism, the ban on packing peanuts and food and beverage containers made of polystyrene foam, often known by the brand name Styrofoam, will go into effect on Saturday, Jan. 1.

The goal of the ban is to help protect the environment, as foam packaging is a major contributor to environmental litter, harming waterways, wildlife and more.

Officials said under the new ban, no food service provider or store covered in the list will be allowed to sell or distribute food service containers that include expanded polystyrene foam.

The providers prohibited from using the foam containers include food service establishments, grocery stores, restaurants cafeterias, hospitals, schools and more.

Manufacturers and stores will also be prohibited from distributing or selling packing peanuts.

Officials said the law does not apply to the following

Raw meat, pork, seafood, poultry, or fish sold for the purpose of cooking or preparing off-premises by the customer

Prepackaged food, filled or sealed prior to receipt at a covered food service provider

Food service containers made from rigid polystyrene resin that has not been expanded, extruded, or foamed (e.g: clear plastic containers marked with a #6 resin identifier)

A city with a population of one million or more which has a local polystyrene ban in place, including New York City (link leaves DEC's website)

Any county that enacts a polystyrene ban by local law, ordinance, or regulation that provides environmental protection equal to or greater than the state law and the county files a written declaration with DEC. All other local laws are preempted by state law.

Officials said nonprofits and or federal, state or local government agencies that provide food for those experiencing food insecurity can request a financial hardship waiver.

Learn more about the ban here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.