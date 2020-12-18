NY State Police Sergeant Rescues Man Trapped In Car For 10 Hours With No Heat During Snowstorm

A State Police trooper rescued a man whose car had been buried in the snow for 10 hours.

The incident took place on Thursday, Dec. 17, when Sergeant Jason Cawley contacted Tioga County 911 to see if any emergency calls were pending due to the storm, said the New York State Police.

Cawley was told they had received a number of 911 calls from a man who had run off the road and needed assistance, but law enforcement in the area had not located the driver.

The Sergeant drove to the section of State Route 17C in the town of Owego, in the Campville area, patrolled the area himself but also did not find the driver.

Sergeant Jason Cawley who rescued the man. New York State Police

While driving, Cawley saw what appeared to be a row of mailboxes and waded through the snow to check the addresses.

While digging, he hit the windshield of a car. Inside the car was the driver who had been making the 911 calls, Kevin Kresen, 58, of Candor, state police said.

The rescued driver. New York State Police

After speaking with the driver, he had been plowed in by a truck, and the car covered with close to four feet of snow.

Stranded for more than 10 hours, with no heat due to a broken serpentine belt, the man was suffering from hypothermia and frostbite.

He was removed from the vehicle and taken to Lourdes Hospital for treatment.

