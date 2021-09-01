NY State Agencies Prepare Emergency Response For Tropical Depression Ida

New York State agencies are preparing emergency response assets as Tropical Depression Ida is set to impact the region with heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding in some areas.

The storm arrived on Wednesday, Sept. 1, and is expected to pass through by late Thursday afternoon, Sept. 2.

"The remnants of Hurricane Ida are forecast to impact downstate and eastern parts of the state, including New York City, Long Island, and parts of the Southern Tier, Mid-Hudson Valley, and Capital regions, with heavy rain and potential flash flooding through Thursday," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Although we don't expect to receive the much heavier rains or tropical-force winds that impacted states like Louisiana and Mississippi, we may see close to six inches of rain in some parts of New York as Tropical Depression Ida continues to move northeast."

The state reported that the Department of Transportation is prepared to respond with more than 3,150 supervisors and operators across New York. On Wednesday, regional crews were also working on rain, tree debris, and flood response preparations.

The state also said the Department of Environmental Conservation and Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation were on alert and monitoring the situation.

State Police were also preparing to have two 12-person swift-water rescue teams, along with boats ready for deployment.

The Department of Public Service is set to have 5,500 workers available for damage assessment, response, and restoration efforts in the state.

NYS also recommended the following safety tips:

Know the county in which you live and the names of nearby cities. Severe weather warnings are issued on a county basis.

Learn the safest route from your home or business to high, safe ground should you have to leave in a hurry.

Develop and practice a 'family escape' plan and identify a meeting place if family members become separated.

Make an itemized list of all valuables including furnishings, clothing and other personal property. Keep the list in a safe place.

Stockpile emergency supplies of canned food, medicine and first aid supplies and drinking water. Store drinking water in clean, closed containers.

Plan what to do with your pets.

Have a portable radio, flashlights, extra batteries and emergency cooking equipment available.

Keep your automobile fueled. If electric power is cut off, gasoline stations may not be able to pump fuel for several days. Have a small disaster supply kit in the trunk of your car.

