Breaking News: Man Caught Driving Wrong Way On Hudson Valley Roadway While Drunk, Police Say
News

NY Soldier Made Terroristic Threats At Army National Guard Base, Cops Say

An Army National Guard soldier is facing charges after allegedly threatening violence at the National Guard Base in Latham.
An Army National Guard soldier in Upstate New York is facing charges after allegedly threatening violence at a military base in the Capital District.

New York State Police said they began investigating after a concerned soldier from the Army National Guard Base in Latham contacted them on Saturday, July 23.

Troopers determined that Thomas Greene, age 20, of Colonie, had made a terroristic threat while on the base and arrested him.

State Police did not initially reveal Greene’s connection to the base, but an agency spokesperson later confirmed that he is a soldier.

Investigators also searched Greene’s home, where they found an illegally possessed assault rifle, a shotgun, and five large-capacity ammunition feeding devices, police said.

At the time of his arrest, Greene had an active order of protection that prevented him from legally possessing a firearm, according to police.

Greene was charged with multiple offenses, including making a terroristic threat, and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.

He was being held at the Albany County jail and is awaiting arraignment in the town of Colonie Court.

