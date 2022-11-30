NY School Bus Aide Showed Naked Photos Of Herself, Others To Child, Police Say

A New York school bus aide is facing charges for allegedly showing lewd images to a child on her bus, authorities said.

Schenectady resident Sierra Cook, age 25, was arrested Monday, Nov. 28, following an investigation by State Police.

Troopers were initially contacted on Wednesday, Nov. 23, with a complaint that a child on Cook’s bus had been shown inappropriate photos while traveling from Saratoga County to a school in Albany County, police said.

Investigators determined that Cook, a bus aide with Durrin Transportation Services, showed the child naked photos of herself and others on a cellphone.

Police did not immediately provide the child’s age.

Cook was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and was later released with an appearance ticket.

She is scheduled to appear at the Corinth Town Court on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Daily Voice attempted to contact Durrin Transportation Services to ask whether Cook is still an employee, but the company's phone number and email address are no longer in service.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.