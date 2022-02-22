Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

NY Man Wins $10M Lottery Prize For Second Time

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Juan Hernandez
Juan Hernandez Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A New York man is celebrating after winning a $10 million New York Lottery prize for the second time. 

Long Island resident Juan Hernandez, of Nassau County, claimed the top prize in the New York Lottery's $10,000,000 Deluxe scratch-off game, according to an announcement from the New York Lottery on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The Uniondale resident previously won a $10 million prize in 2019 from the lottery's $350,000,000 Cash Spectacular scratch-off ticket, NY Lottery reported.

He told NY Lottery he's "still trying to spend" his prize from 2019.

He received his latest prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $6,510,000 after required withholdings.

His most recent winning ticket was purchased at Stop & Shop, which is located at 150 Fulton Ave. in Hempstead, NY Lottery reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.